Foster carers make a profound difference to a child, helping them to stay in their local area, remain close to their friends, attend their local school and keep their sense of identity.

Being with a local carer also builds confidence and reduces the stress of moving away from everything they know at what’s already an extremely difficult time.

For adults, becoming a foster carer is a decision which can change your life. However, Kirklees council say they will “support you every step of the way”.

“Demand constantly grows” for foster carers across Kirklees.

Mel Meggs, strategic director of children’s services, said: “We provide a high standard of foster care for a range of children and young people.

“There is a shortfall of foster carers across the country, not just in Kirklees. Demand is constantly growing and we always need more people to come forward, especially for our teenagers.

“I have seen first-hand that foster carers really do change lives and can have an incredible long-term impact on children and young people.

“There are foster carers in my own family and it’s an absolute joy to see children thrive in a safe and loving home, especially as they’ve had a challenging start in life.

Mel Meggs, strategic director of children’s services at Kirklees Council.

“If you’re looking to give something back to the local community and help to transform a child’s life, please contact us.

“You don’t need any specific qualifications, but it helps if you already have experience with children or caring for people - whether that’s with your own family, childminding or having worked in a caring profession.

"All our foster carers receive one-to-one support from a dedicated worker, as well as training and skills opportunities and a range of other benefits.

“Our fostering community is open to people from all walks of life – no matter your age, gender, relationship status or sexual orientation.

“If you have room in your heart and your home, we want to hear from you.”

For more information about fostering in Kirklees, email [email protected] or call 0800 389 0086.