Fully fed on half term: Kids eat for free all day every day at Morrisons’ cafes.

Morrisons is continuing to help keep families fed during the May half term with its popular Kids Eat Free offer which is available at its Cafés nationwide all day, every day.

Families receive a complimentary meal and free drink for one child aged 16 or under when they purchase an adult main meal costing over £5 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy menu.

The Morrisons Café menu includes family favourites from Birds Eye that are staples at millions of UK homes. Options include the Breakfast “On Waffles” for £3.95 where a choice of two toppings come served on Birds Eye Mini Waffles and a ‘build-your-own’ main meal which includes a main, side, vegetables and a kids’ drink for £3.95.

Birds Eye classics on the menu are Chicken Dippers, Birds Eye Fish Fingers, Green Cuisine Veggie Fingers or Goodfella’s Mini 4 Cheese Pizza; whilst sides include Birds Eye Waffle Fries, Birds Eye Mini Waffles or Aunt Bessie’s Mash and Yorkshire Pudding. These can be served with a choice of Birds Eye Garden Peas or Steamfresh Family Favourite vegetables.

The Morrisons Café is not only a perfect spot for kids, but adults too with British classics like a classic Steak Pie served with a creamy mash available for £7, or lighter options like the Ham & Cheese Toastie for £4.50.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Senior Cafeì Trading Manager, said: “We recognise that for many parents and carers, ensuring kids are well-fed during the school holidays can be particularly tough, especially without access to free school meals. That's why we continue to provide our Kids Eat Free offer, just one of the ways we’re making nutritious food more affordable and accessible for families.”

To find your local Morrisons Café, visit: https://my.morrisons.com/storefinder/.