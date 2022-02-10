Flowers and chocolates are out - playlists and house plants are in: study reveals what modern Brits consider romantic

A nationwide survey has revealed that the days of buying your date a bunch flowers could soon be consigned to history, as almost a fifth of modern Brits (18 per cent) reckon a houseplant is more romantic

The study, also found that making each-other Spotify playlists is deemed as true romance for 19 per cent, while 33 per cent said it was romantic when someone waits to watch the next episode of a TV show, until you’re together.

Almost a third insisted the height of romance is when your other half has a photo of you as their phone screen saver, and 13 per cent said if their partner shares their TV streaming password, it means they really love you.

Also, on the list of modern romantic gestures was posting heartfelt messages about someone on social media and ordering a taxi to drop your date home safely after a night out.

The survey by multi-mobility app FREE NOW, also revealed a list of traditional romantic gestures that are falling by the wayside, with writing love poems feeding each other food ) and a man always paying for dates topping the list.

Other gestures that are falling out of favour included sending red roses, writing love letters and using pet names.

When it comes to the perfect date, almost two thirds of Brits said travelling to and from dates in a taxi was more romantic than public transport, with over half adding that travelling via public transport on Valentine’s Day would make an evening together much less special.

Mariusz Zabrocki, General Manager of FREE NOW says: “Our research has uncovered some fascinating insights about how romance is evolving, from ordering a taxi for your date, to ditching the red roses in favour of a houseplant. Our survey highlights that it is not necessarily the big grand gestures but smaller touches that signal you are love struck, such as sharing your streaming TV password. Whether you’re a traditional or modern romantic, we can get you to where you need to be so you can sit back, relax and enjoy your special night together.”

The study also revealed that the romance capital of the UK is Newcastle upon Tyne, with 28 per cent of Geordies considering themselves true romantics, compared to a national average of 21 per cent. Following close behind were Liverpudlians (27 per cent) and residents of Nottingham (26 per cent).

If you’re looking to be swept off your feet, avoid going on dates in Bristol, as almost one in ten Bristolians admitted they’re not romantic at all, compared to just three per cent of the nation overall.

TRUE ROMANCE IS… (ACCORDING TO MODERN BRITS)

Checking someone is home safe after a night out - 41%

Travelling miles to spend time with someone - 37%

Messaging first thing in the morning and last thing at night - 35%

Waiting till you’re together to watch the next episode of something - 33%

Having someone as the screensaver on your mobile - 32%

Regular videocalls when you’re apart - 32%

Sending funny memes all the time - 29%

Not looking at your phone when you’re out on a date - 27%

Watching a TV show the other person hates 26%

Having a picture of you together as your insta profile - 24%

Going on adventurous dates, to a theme park or go-karting - 23%

Replying to messages in a timely manner - 22%

Ordering a taxi to drop them home after a date - 21%

Making each-other Spotify playlists - 19%

Giving cool house plants as presents - 18%

Watching films virtually when you’re apart - 17%

Never leaving someone hanging on a WhatsApp double tick - 16%

Posting heartfelt messages on social media - 15%

Liking ALL your social posts - 13%