Whilst the tricks and treats may be fun, certain traditions can pose harm to our feline friends.

Regional Behaviour Officer for Cats Protection Sammie Ravenscroft said: “We certainly don’t want to stop people having fun at Halloween, but people should be aware that it can be a difficult time for cats.

In order to ensure cats are safe and sound as the nights draw in remember these five things.

Keep the treats for yourself

Chocolate is extremely toxic to cats so ensure no treats are shared from your Halloween haul with them. Keep any sugary snacks out of reach of your cat in a place that can't be accessed no matter how hard they try!

Make sure decorations are cat-safe

When decorating your spooky lair ensure decorations and accessories can not cause any accidental harm to your cats. With kittens being notoriously playful, make sure they can't get tangled in any fake cobwebs or get close to any open flame within carved pumpkins.

Cats can feel constricted and stressed if trapped in a costume, give them a spooky blanket to cuddle into instead!

Don’t dress them up

Being confined in clothing is very stressful for cats and they could injure themselves as they try to get free so ensure whilst spookifying yourself your cat remains comfy in a Halloween-themed blanket instead.

Keep cats in at night

With busier nights incoming, there is an increased risk of them being injured on the roads, not to mention the stress of noisy parties, bonfires and firework displays. Despite many cats preferring to roam throughout dusk and dawn, Cats Protection specifically recommends keeping pet cats indoors at night.

If micro-chipped this is the best tie to ensure all details are up to date in case they go adventuring!

Give them somewhere to hide

The constant trick-or-treating visitors and doorbell rings may cause your cat a lot of stress. Make sure they have a place where they can hide and chill out as this will ensure they stay calm and stay safe.