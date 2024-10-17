Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic crisp brand Walkers has answered fans’ prayers and is bringing back its popular range of Scarily Giant Wotsit and Monster Munch Costumes for another year of spooktacular Halloween fun.

Following sell-out success last year when first launched and with celebrities from Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks to comedian Katherine Ryan getting in on the action - the epic, limited-edition inflatable costumes will once again be available in both ‘Giant Wotsit’ and ‘Giant Monster Munch’ varieties, allowing adults to embrace their inner big kid and dress up as their favourite snack.

What’s more, following fan demand on social media for their comeback, this year there will be more Snackstumes on sale than ever before.

Fang-tastic! Walkers brings back its sell-out Scarily Giant Wotsits & Monster Munch Costumes in time for Halloween.

Each costume will come with its own pack of Wotsits Giants or Monster Munch Giants and will be made using a wipe-clean fabric so it can be re-worn for years to come.

Wayne Newton, Senior Marketing Director of Walkers Snacks said: “After phenomenal demand for the costumes last year, and famous faces including Katherine Ryan even getting in on the action, we knew we had to bring them back for another year. We know people love embracing their inner big kid and celebrating Halloween, so we are on a mission to ensure that fans can look like a snack and stand out from the crowd once again.”

A limited number of Walkers ‘Scarily Giant Costumes’ are available to pre-order now via https://snackstumes.co.uk priced at £19.99 per costume including postage and packaging, with more costumes added each day (subject to availability).

A sharing bag of either Wotsits Giants or Monster Munch Giants will be included with each purchase and are available to buy from supermarkets nationwide now.