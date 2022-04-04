Events at Yorkshire RSPB sites including Bemtpon, Old Moor, St Aidans and Fairburn Ings during April

A cracking time can be had at RSPB reserves in Yorkshire this Easter holidays, with egg-themed adventures, wildlife activities and nature spectacles guaranteeing a fun-filled day out for all the family

Spring is in the air once more and it’s a fantastic time of year to get outside and explore the natural world. Whether it’s to spot some migratory birds arriving back from their winter travels, have fun with the family during the Easter holidays or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air, the RSPB’s Yorkshire reserves are the place to have a Big Wild Easter.

Visit RSPB Bempton Cliffs in East Yorkshire, from now until April 23 l to take part in the egg-citing Easter activity trail. Pepper the puffin is returning to the reserve after a long cold Winter out at sea. But the puffins need to find their nest so they can welcome their new puffling into the world – do you have the detective skills to help them?

The ‘That’s not my nest’ Easter trail is aimed at children aged three to 11, can of course join in the fun too. There’s no need to book, just turn up. Activity sheets are available from the visitor centre and cost £3 each.

Spring is also a great time of year to see some amazing wildlife and nature spectacles at RSPB Bempton Cliffs. The seabirds have started to arrive back and soon wildflowers will be in bloom. Nesting birds like skylark are singing away, providing a stunning soundtrack when eggs-ploring the reserve.

Visit RSPB Old Moor in Barnsley, between now and May 1 to “Eggs-plore Old Moor” – an egg hunt with a wildlife twist. A number of eggs have been hidden along the trails, alongside games and challenges to learn more about who might have left the eggs. The Eggs-plore Old Moor trail is also designed for children aged three to 11 and their families. There’s no need to book. Activity packs are available from the welcome hut and cost £3 each.

A spring craft fair is taking place at RSPB Old Moor on Sunday April 10 from10am to 3:30pm, with over 25 local crafters and artists, an egg hunt and wildlife activities for families. Entry to the craft stalls is free, with normal reserve entry beyond this.

Families can enjoy an Easter party on Thursday April 14 from 5:30pm to 7pm with games, crafts and an appearance from the Easter Bunny who might have yummy gifts. Tickets for the Easter Party are £8/10 per child.

Blossom, flowers, and bees and insects are now starting to emerge at RSPB Old Moor. Garden birds are filling bird boxes with nesting materials, frogspawn is appearing in the ponds and male bitterns (a rare heron species) are beginning to boom – a low call to attract a female and establish their territory in the reedbeds.

At RSPB Fairburn Ings and RSPB St Aidan’s in West Yorkshire, Easter activity trails will run from now until April 24, aimed at children aged three to 11. Visitors to RSPB Fairburn Ings can also take part in pond dipping to explore some of the egg-citing creatures living below the surface. There’s no need to book, just turn up. Activity sheets and pond dipping kits are available from the visitor centre.

Jen Sharp, visitor experience manager for the RSPB in Yorkshire, said: “No matter what the weather does this Easter, there’s plenty going on across our reserves to keep the whole family entertained. Whether you’re a regular visitor or are perhaps coming to see us for the very first time, site teams will be on hand to help you discover what makes our Yorkshire reserves such wonderful homes for nature.

“Our egg-themed activity trails are a fun way for families to enjoy spending time together outdoors, but also a really easy way to get children excited about the natural world and help them learn all about the wildlife on their doorstep.”