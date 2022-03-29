Ed Sheeran ranked as the top artist for wedding first dance songs according to Spotify

The most popular first dance songs.

Over the past year, searches for ‘first dance songs 2022’ have increased by +1,300%, whilst searches for ‘first dance ideas for non-dancers have increased by +300% showing that more couples are looking for inspiration.

The first dance is likely to be one of the most memorable moments of your wedding, so naturally, newlyweds are determined to pick the most suitable song. A decision needs to be made whether to choose an old classic or maybe the new love song that’s currently in the charts.

To help couples trying to decide on the best track to sway to, using Playlistminer to analyse 998 Spotify playlists found when searching for ‘Wedding First Dance’ life insurance broker, Reassured has revealed the top 30 first dance songs and a full list can be found here.

But which artists and songs made it into the top 10? The list is as follows:

1 - Thinking out Loud, Ed Sheeran

2 - Perfect, Ed Sheeran

3 - All of Me, John Legend

4 - At Last, Etta James

5 - Can’t Help Falling in Love, Elvis Presley

6 - Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur

7 - You Are the Best Thing, Ray LaMontagne

8 - Can’t Help Falling in Love, Haley Reinhart

9 - Your Song, Elton John

10 - Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé), Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” takes the first place, unsurprisingly, considering this song was in the Top 40 charts for 19 weeks!4 But this is not Ed Sheeran’s only song in our ranking! Coming in at second we have his waltz-time song “Perfect” and 10th we have ‘Perfect Duet’ with Beyoncé.

Taking the third spot is John Legend’s “All of Me”, which he wrote in dedication to his now-wife.

Apart from Sheeran, only one other artist made it on the list more than once, but just missed the top 10; the duo Dan + Shay who are listed twice with “From the Ground Up” ranking 13th and “Speechless” 19th. However, some more unexpected songs made the list outside of the top 10 too such as Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” which is ranked 26th.

Of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without a few absolute classics like Elvis Presley’s “Can’t help falling in love” at fifth and Elton John’s “Your Song” at ninth.

Commenting on the study, Phil Jeynes, Director of Corporate Strategy from Reassured says: “Clearly, planning for your wedding day is a very exciting and special time and probably not when most people are thinking about their long term finances! However, putting Life Cover in place can give great peace of mind and is often more affordable than people think. As the UK's largest broker, we are on hand to help make sure you get the protection you need quickly and efficiently."