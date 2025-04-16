Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here are some fantastic Easter gift idea if youn want to steer clear of the chocolate option.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dress To Impress Dolls Mystery Model £12.99

Unbox the ultimate fashion surprise with the Dress to Impress Mystery Model Dolls! Straight from the hottest fashion game, each doll is a trendsetter with a signature look, from streetwear chic to red carpet glam! With fully posable joints, you can recreate iconic runway moments and style each doll your way by mixing and matching their hair, outfit, accessories, and shoes (each sold separately).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter gifts from Sylvanian Families to Orchard Toys.

Each model comes in a shimmering gold-star display capsule, perfect for showcasing their stylish outfits. Plus, you'll find a unique collector card and exclusive DLC to elevate your Dress to Impress experience! These collectible dolls are a must-have for fashion lovers and gamers alike!

Start your Pip and Posy Easter adventures by collecting well known characters from the show! These 23cm tall soft toys are made with soft velboa fabrics and are the perfectly sized companion for at home or on the go! They also make a great alternative Easter egg gift for little Pip and Posy fans. Collect Frankie, Zac, Pip, Posy and Jamila, each dressed in their iconic outfits.

Original Sea Monkeys Mystery Eggs RRP £9.99

Give a different kind of egg this Easter with an Original Sea Monkeys Mystery Egg refill kit! Available in blue, pink, or orange, the mystery egg contains everything you need to top up your Sea Monkeys aquarium or start a new one. Comes with water purifier, Sea Monkeys eggs, a Sea Monkeys food refill, and a feeding spoon. (Aquarium sold separately.)

Tamagotchi Original - Angel RRP £19.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tamagotchi Original Angel has landed back on earth to charm fans this Easter, and comes complete with embossed three-dimensional wings! The Original Gen 3 device was first seen in 1998, and includes unique features such as angel-themed Tamagotchi pets as opposed to traditional alien characters, as well as capabilities that allow the user to tap the device with their finger to drive away the bat Battchis. Depending on how users care for their Tamagotchi Angels, will determine which character they raise. The new models launch with the Tamagotchi Original Lovely Angel, and Tamagotchi Original Dreamy Angel styles.

Prepare for a sugar rush with the Hello Kitty and Friends: 50th Anniversary Hello Kitty Figure Capsule. It features a special collectible, 8cm My Melody figure with cute matching accessory, on a unique and super sweet, cake themed display box which can be opened up to reveal a hidden, surprise mini figure to unbox. What’s more, the collector packaging is perfect for display!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world’s favourite Littlest Pets are back with the launch of Littlest Pet Shop Series 3 – just in time for Easter! The latest series features 60 new and adorable pets with bobblin’ heads to collect, each bringing unique style and sweetness to the LPS crew! Triple the cuteness, these

Pet Trio Tubes come with three adorable pets and a host of accessories to inspire imaginative play. Each pet comes with a collector card that reveals its unique personality, level, and rarity, as well as a ROBLOX code to unlock digital goodies like gems, accessories, or other surprises in the official LPS game!

CONNETIX Tiles – prices vary, see website for details

Connetix launched with the 62-piece Rainbow Starter pack and is now proud to feature a wide range of exclusive products with more innovative packs in the coming future! Whether you are looking to begin your magnetic tile play journey or add to your existing collection, there is a pack for you. In 2021 they introduced the unique pastel range which showcases our magnetic tiles in eight beautiful pastel colours. They also introduced the best-selling, exclusively designed ball run pack – available in both rainbow and pastel.

Hot Cross Bunnies for Easter - £6.00

The wonderful Orchard Toys has launched a new game called Hot Cross Bunnies for Easter - at only £6.00 it is the perfect alternative to a chocolate egg. A super fun game where kids have to cross their arms and pull their grumpiest face!

Sylvanian Families Easter Egg Hutch – prices vary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is again another great option if you want to buy your kids an egg - but not a chocolate one!

Also take a look at

Orchard Toys - The World of Peter Rabbit Jigsaw Puzzle £12