Read below to find out what’s happening in North Kirklees this Easter to make sure you and your family have an egg-stremely good time.

Easter Disco Family Fun Day

This event will be jam packed with Easter entertainment including an Easter Bunny visit, Easter crafts, glitter tattoos, princess/fairies, show and a disco.

Keep your little ones entertained this Easter with these six half term activities.

The family fun day will take place at Hanging Heaton Working Mens Club and Institute on High Street, Hanging Heaton on April 9, between noon and 5pm.

Batley Business Association Easter Egg Hunt

The Batley Business Association will be holding a virtual Easter egg hunt around the town centre between April 1, and April 14.

Ten virtual Easter eggs are ready and waiting to be found, with those who find the most entered into a raffle to win a giant Easter egg.

Form can be collected from several businesses in Batley.

Spring Fair

In partnership with MHA Communities, Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury will be hosting a Spring Fair on Saturday, April 1.

The event will include hot food, drinks, stalls tombola, raffle, facepainting and a free Easter egg hunt.

Admission is free.

Easter Half Term Football Camp

Join St John Fisher Academy this Easter half term for an action-packed four days of activity.

The camp will see the Huddersfield Town Foundation deliver five days of football for primary-aged children at the academy on Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Sessions will run from 9.30am to 3pm each day, with registration from 9.15am.

The cost per child is £60. This includes five full days of camps that week.

To book tickets, visit https://allevents.in/dewsbury/easter-half-term-football-camp-st-john-fisher-academy/10000570594121377

One Love Storytrail

The Kirklees Council ‘Our spring story trails’ are inspired by the heart-warming picture book One Love.

Adapted from one of Bob Marley’s most beloved songs, One Love offers an upbeat testament to the amazing things that can happen when we all get together with one love in our hearts.

The event aims to bring the joyful spirit and unforgettable lyrics of his music to life for a new generation.

This event is recommended for families with children up to age eight, with sessions taking place at Batley Library and Cleckheaton Library.

For more information, visit https://kirkleestogether.co.uk/2023/03/23/easter-events-and-activities-to-do-this-half-term/2/

Free Easter Half term activities

Fearless people, in partnership with Kirklees School’s Out, will be hosting several free Easter activity sessions this half term.

Sessions will take place at:

Crownest Adventure park, Dewsbury, on April 11, April 12, April 13 and April 14.

Firth Park, Heckmondwike on April 3, April 4, April 6 and April 7.

Howden Clough Community Centre, Birstall on April 11, April 12, April 13 and April 14.

Bleak House, Batley, on April 3, April 4, April 5 and April 6.

Sessions are for children aged between eight and 12 and will take place between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

