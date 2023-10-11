Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Sharp, 85, a patient on Ward 11 at Dewsbury and District Hospital, and Marian Kenward, also 85, first met at a friend’s party when they were 15 years old.

Fate brought them together again six months later when Kenneth asked Marian out on a date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1958, when they were both 20, they made their commitment official in Leeds, exchanging vows surrounded by friends and family.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Sharp (85) and Marian Kenward (85) got married in Dewsbury District Hospital last month.

The couple’s love continued to bloom with the birth of their son, Paul, in 1959.

After 37 years of marriage, Marian and Kenneth separated and later divorced.

Marian remarried and divorced for a second time but stayed in touch with Kenneth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their bond remained strong, and in the year 2000, they decided to give their love another chance.

Hospital staff came together to make the wedding a reality.

In recent years the couple’s love has faced significant challenges.

Kenneth had two strokes 12 years ago, and, last Christmas, Marian suffered a heart attack, adding to their shared health struggles.

Recently, Kenneth was in Pinderfields Hospital for an operation to address a basal cell carcinoma on his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, he contracted a severe infection after the operation, leading to a significant decline in his health.

During these ordeals, Marian proposed the idea of marrying again.

Despite years of postponement, their desire to once again validate their love remained strong.

When the hospital staff learned of their wish to marry, they sprang into action to make it a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practice educator Kayleigh and ward manager Emma took charge of organising the wedding.

Kayleigh said: “In just two hours, we had secured donations from local businesses and generous individuals who provided cakes, afternoon tea, flowers, decorations, and photography, and we’d like to thank them all for their kind-heartedness.”

Emma also arranged a registrar to perform the marriage ceremony, who had to secure a special dispensation for the hospital setting.

Staff members assisted with Marian's makeup and hair, and head of nursing Lisa Dixon arranged centrepiece flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital staff lined the corridors to offer their heartfelt blessings as the couple were wheeled to the Management Suite at Dewsbury and District Hospital for their wedding on Friday, September 22.

Following the wedding, Kenneth was discharged from hospital and spent a few days in a residential home.

Unfortunately he was readmitted to hospital when his health deteriorated further, where he sadly died on October 5.

Kenneth’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the following businesses and local companies who all generously contributed to the couple’s wedding:

I C Cakes, Heckmondwike, who provided the wedding cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Bouquets, Batley, who provided the bouquet and buttonhole.

Granthams Bakers, Batley, who provided the afternoon tea.

Lisa Dixon, head of nursing at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, who provided centrepiece flowers.

Robbo's Cakery, Cleckheaton, who provided the cake.

Tesco, Batley, who provided the decorations.