Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024: pictures from day of festive family fun featuring Frozen characters, gingerbread men and performers

By Catherine Gannon
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Families enjoyed a day of festive fun last weekend (December 7) at this year’s Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations.

This year’s Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations took place on Saturday, December 7 and featured a packed programme of fun, festive activities for the whole family to get involved in.

Activities included live music stages, a Santa’s grotto, photo booths, snowboarding, and a reindeer rodeo. The Dewsbury Open Market featured an additional 20 Christmas stalls from local artisan makers, as well as festive food and refreshments provided by market regulars.

A giant snow globe, snowboarding simulator and mechanical rodeo reindeer could be seen outside the town hall, whilst inside screenings of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 could be watched.

In the town centre, local musicians and live reindeer could be found, and a host of seasonal workshops and walkabout acts added to the entertainment.

Pictures from this year's Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations

1. Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024

Pictures from this year's Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations Photo: Kirklees Council

Activities on the day were free-of-charge, and included live music stages, Santa’s Grotto, photo booths, snowboarding, and a reindeer rodeo.

2. Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024

Activities on the day were free-of-charge, and included live music stages, Santa’s Grotto, photo booths, snowboarding, and a reindeer rodeo. Photo: Kirklees Council

Parading the streets of Dewsbury was a host of Christmassy characters, including elves, Frozen characters, and gingerbread men.

3. Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024

Parading the streets of Dewsbury was a host of Christmassy characters, including elves, Frozen characters, and gingerbread men. Photo: Kirklees Council

Christmas classics Home Alone and Home Alone 2 were screened inside the town hall as part of the celebrations.

4. Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024

Christmas classics Home Alone and Home Alone 2 were screened inside the town hall as part of the celebrations. Photo: Kirklees Council

