This year’s Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations took place on Saturday, December 7 and featured a packed programme of fun, festive activities for the whole family to get involved in.
Activities included live music stages, a Santa’s grotto, photo booths, snowboarding, and a reindeer rodeo. The Dewsbury Open Market featured an additional 20 Christmas stalls from local artisan makers, as well as festive food and refreshments provided by market regulars.
A giant snow globe, snowboarding simulator and mechanical rodeo reindeer could be seen outside the town hall, whilst inside screenings of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 could be watched.
In the town centre, local musicians and live reindeer could be found, and a host of seasonal workshops and walkabout acts added to the entertainment.
Click through the gallery of images to see families enjoying some of the festive fun.
