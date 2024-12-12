This year’s Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations took place on Saturday, December 7 and featured a packed programme of fun, festive activities for the whole family to get involved in.

Activities included live music stages, a Santa’s grotto, photo booths, snowboarding, and a reindeer rodeo. The Dewsbury Open Market featured an additional 20 Christmas stalls from local artisan makers, as well as festive food and refreshments provided by market regulars.

A giant snow globe, snowboarding simulator and mechanical rodeo reindeer could be seen outside the town hall, whilst inside screenings of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 could be watched.

In the town centre, local musicians and live reindeer could be found, and a host of seasonal workshops and walkabout acts added to the entertainment.

1 . Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024 Pictures from this year's Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations

2 . Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024 Activities on the day were free-of-charge, and included live music stages, Santa's Grotto, photo booths, snowboarding, and a reindeer rodeo.

3 . Dewsbury Christmas Celebrations 2024 Parading the streets of Dewsbury was a host of Christmassy characters, including elves, Frozen characters, and gingerbread men.