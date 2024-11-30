Data reveals the top ten most common surnames to be found across Kirklees

By Catherine Gannon
Published 30th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Find out if your surname is one of the top 10 most common surnames in Kirklees, and how many other people across the borough share your name.

Using data from Forebears, the worlds largest database of name distributions, we have compiled a list of the top ten most common surnames in Kirklees.

Find out if your surname makes the top ten, how many other people share your name, and the frequency of people in Kirklees who have that name.

Starting with the 10th most common, click through the gallery of images to find out which name came top of the list.

1. Revealed: the 10 most common surnames in Kirklees

Shaw is the 10th most common name in Kirklees. Around 1,986 people have the surname Shaw, or one in every 217 people. Picture: John Clifton

2. Shaw

Wilson is the ninth most common surname in Kirklees. Around 2,035 people in Kirklees have the surname Wilson, or one in every 212 people. Picture: Jim Fitton

3. Wilson

Hirst is the eighth most common surname in Kirklees, with around 2,108 bearing the name. One in every 205 people in Kirklees are called Hirst. Picture: Jim Fitton

4. Hirst

