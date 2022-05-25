Cleckheaton church plants a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Albie Sheils standing proud next to the magnolia tree.

Children from the St John’s Church parent and toddler group planted a magnolia tree on Tuesday, May 24 in honour of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting project created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

It invites people from across the UK to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee” to enhance the environment we live in and to create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations.

Walter Whitehead wields the spade.

As well as the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative will also dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Brunel James, vicar of St John’s church, said: “It was a really lovely experience where the parent and toddler group decided they wanted to do something to commemorate the Jubilee.

“They decided to buy a magnolia tree - which has lovely flowers on it - and the children were all able to take part in watering the tree and putting the earth around it.

“It was a really happy moment.”

Vinnie and Annie Crowther stand proudly by the newly planted tree.

As well as plating the magnolia tree, St John’s would also like to invite everyone in the community to join in with their Jubilee event.

On Saturday, June 4, the church will be going back 70 years to the time of the coronation with its 1950s themed event.

It will be offering special coronation teas between 2pm and 4pm, at a cost of £5 per person.

Miss Marina Mae, a 1950s entertainer, will also be performing from 7pm, at a cost of £5 per person.

Rev James said: “It's been doom and gloom for the last couple of years and this is a chance to step out of that and have fun.

“Please everyone feel welcome and invited. You don't have to go to St John’s to attend the event - it is for anyone who wants a bit of fun and a get-together.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in a 1950s style.