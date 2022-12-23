West Yorkshire's chances of a white Christmas: Met Office issues weather predictions as America is hit by Arctic blast, plunging temperatures, snow and blizzards
Will America’s ‘arctic blast’ with snow blizzards and temperatures dropping to a biting -57°C blow across the pond and reach Wakefield, Dewsbury or Halifax in time for a white Christmas?
Despite 100 million Americans being under winter alerts and the Presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, warning citizens that the potential weather bomb cycle will be “serious stuff”, it is unlikely the snow and freezing temperatures will make it to West Yorkshire by Christmas Day on Sunday.
In fact, the Met Office has warned that the Scottish Highlands will be the only part of the country that is likely to see snow this weekend.
Christmas is likely to be wet and cloudy for a lot of the country with the heavy snowfall coming two weeks too early to give most people a white Christmas.
In Wakefield, windy showers are expected on Christmas Day, with temperatures near normal.
It is expected to be colder and windier on Boxing Day with sunny spells and showers on Tuesday, December 27.
Met Office deputy chief Meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.
"High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.
“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.
"There is some uncertainty about the timing of colder air from the northwest, but it looks like this will introduce some snow showers to the northwest of Scotland late on Christmas Day.”