With Christmas just around the corner festivities are in full swing in Dewsbury and Mirfield.

The Christmas period has well and truly arrived across Dewsbury and Mirfied, as families prepare for Santa's arrival.

From Christmas Markets to Winter Fairs, there has been something for everyone to enjoy over the last few weeks.

One festive event which was thoroughly enjoyed by families was Mirfield’s Winter Fair, which took place on Saturday, November 26, at Old Bank Academy on Taylor Hall Lane.

The fair included activities such as, splat the rat, face painting, tombola, raffle, hook-a-duck, coin run, spin the wheel, beat the goalie with Des Hamilton - former premier League footballer - and Music from the Marsh Ladies Choir.

The Leggers Inn on Mill Street East, Dewsbury also carried on the festivities with their Christmas Market on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

The event included Live music, children’s entertainment, food and drink stalls and a visit from Santa himself.

Here are eight pictures from the Christmas events - do you recognise anyone?

Are you organising a Christmas event? Let us know at [email protected]

1. Eight pictures from festive events in Dewsbury and Mirfield Belinda Alexander, Luke Alexander, Charlie Alexander, Elliot Laycock, Lee Laycock and Milo Laycock at Mirfield Winter Fair. Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Eight pictures from festive events in Dewsbury and Mirfield Kerrie Thompson paints six-year-old Summer McKay's face at Mirfield Winter Fair. Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Eight pictures from festive events in Dewsbury and Mirfield Mercedes Island, Bailey Schofield and Ellie-Mai Island having a go at the tombola at Mirfield Winter Fair. Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Eight pictures from festive events in Dewsbury and Mirfield Leah and Liz Manning at the Leggers Inn Christmas Market. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography