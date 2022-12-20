News you can trust since 1858
Battyeford Primary School, Mirfield. Maxwell Maughan and Amelia Lamb in 2014.

Picture special: 29 adorable photos of nativity plays across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2014, 2015 and 2016

Take a look back at school nativity plays from across North Kirklees in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago

We're taking a stroll down memory lane to continue spreading the festive spirit.

Here are 29 nativity photos from 2014, 2015 and 2016 - do you remember watching any of them perform proudly?

Also, don’t forget this year’s Nativity picture special, which will be printed in the Thursday, December 22 edition of the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and the Spenborough Guardian.

Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, in 2014.

Photo: Jake Oakley

Hanging Heaton CE VC Junior & Iinfant School in 2014.

Photo: Jake Oakley

Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton, in 2014.

Photo: Jake Oakley

Diamond Wood Community Academy, Dewsbury, in 2014.

Photo: diane allen

