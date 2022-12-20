The annual event, organised by the Dewsbury Carers Community Group along with the support of Longcauseway Church, offers people the chance to come along to the church for a free Christmas lunch and entertainment, amongst the company of others.

Alternatively, meals can also be collected to take home, and anyone who is housebound can arrange to have the food delivered to their property, with deliveries available across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

A spokesperson from the group said: “The offer is open to anyone who may be struggling at this time of year and is a chance for people to see someone on Christmas Day, have a warm cooked meal and enjoy the entertainment that will be on offer.

Volunteers from the Dewsbury Carers Community Group.

“We also provide a delivery service for those people that are in need and are housebound.

“We are also encouraging any single parents that may be worried about funding everything for Christmas to contact us as we can deliver meals and gifts if they are unable to collect on the day.

“Alternatively, they can join us at the Church where there will be children’s activities and entertainment plus a visit from Santa.”

The free Christmas Day Lunch will be served on Sunday, December 25, at Longcauseway Church in the Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury.

