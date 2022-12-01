Birstall based firm Banana Moon has announced its new range of Christmas jumpers, which highlight the most iconic moments of 2022.

The collection of designs add festive twists to key events that made major headlines this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designs include Boris Johnson’s Party Gate investigation, the England women’s Euros success and Louis Theroux’s viral rap.

Managing Director of Banana Moon, Alex Grace.

On the designs Managing Director of Banana Moon, Alex Grace said:“I think we can all agree it has been a strange year, with much to celebrate and commiserate.

"Finding the humour amidst the chaos is a truly British trait that goes hand in hand with the Christmas spirit. We wanted to create some festive nods to the highs and lows of 2022 with these tongue in cheek designs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection is available to purchase here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Theroux went viral earlier this year after a rap from one of his documentaries resurfaced.