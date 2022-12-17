The competition to design Ms Leadbeater’s Christmas card attracted entries from schools across Batley and Spen.

However, it has now been announced that a design created by Jasmine, a Year Four pupil from Heckmondwike Primary School, will be featured on the front of Ms Leadbeater’s Christmas cards this year.

Jasmine’s winning picture shows Santa Claus, a snowman and gifts under a Christmas tree.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater and Jasmine.

Ms Leadbeater congratulated Jasmine during a visit to her school on Wednesday, December 8, where she presented her with a Christmas selection box and special pen from the Houses of Parliament.

The pupils were thrilled to hear that among the 750 cards going out was one to the Prime Minister and another to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I was bowled over to see so many brilliant and imaginative designs for my Christmas card, but Jasmine’s seemed to sum up everything that is festive and fun about this time of year.

“I’m so pleased that she put so much work into her entry and was delighted to pick it as the winner. And it was a special pleasure to go back to my old school and present her with her prize.”

Jasmine’s winning design.

Although Jasmine’s wonderful design will be featured on the front, the back of the card will also include designs by the runners-up, Jawaad from Fairfield School in Batley, Ava from East Bierley Primary School in Birkenshaw, and Ammarah from Purlwell School in Batley.