Jeep Avenger

Clever little all-rounder is great introduction to Jeep, says Julie Marshall

When many folk think of a Jeep they conjure up in their mind a box-like vehicle that, like a Land Rover Defender, can go anywhere and do anything.

The diminutive Jeep Avenger SUV looks nothing like that but it is nevertheless a capable and clever little all-rounder, but without the benefit of four-wheel drive - at present.

That will be rectified at the end of 2024 with the arrival of Jeep Avenger 4xe, which will be powered by a hybrid system with all-wheel-drive technology.

It’s not just the dimensions that are small, the petrol engines on offer are tiny too - particularly compared to Jeeps of old which were driven by mighty behemoths.

We tested the mid-level Altitude trim with a 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 99bhp.

On paper it doesn’t sound much but it is surprisingly nippy with a 0-62mph time of 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 114mph.

It came with a pretty decent six-speed gearbox with a precise, short throw to make for a good all-round driving experience.

Although the Avenger performs well enough on the open road it is most at home in towns and cities where it excels.

As it’s so small the Avenger is manoeuvrable and really easy to park with a high seating position that gives a commanding view of the road ahead.

The view through the back is not so good but the rear-view camera and parking sensors help with any parking concerns.

Even the front-wheel drive version reviewed here comes with hill descent control to help the driver stay in control without resorting to the brake pedal. A number of drive modes including sand, snow and mud also help when conditions are less than favourable.

Internal space at the front is good but the back is a bit tight though three adults should be able to get comfortable for shortish journeys.

Cubby holes and other storage solutions are dotted around the cabin though the boot at 380 litres is not overly large. The rear seats fold if you need to liberate more space.

The inside is nice enough with nothing to distract or detract from the driving enjoyment. There’s plenty of adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering wheel so getting comfy is easy enough.

The infotainment screen in the Altitude is 10.3in which, in most cases is easy enough to use, although once you pair your phone with Apple CarPlay it takes some fiddling to get back to the main menu - or perhaps it's just me being a technophobe!

While the majority of functions are accessed via the screen the climate control has real buttons so you don’t have to take your eyes off the road if you want to alter the cabin temperature.

Our Altitude also came with built-in navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, a USB-C in the rear and keyless entry and start.

Priced at £27,600 it is not overly expensive and may just encourage those who have toyed with the idea of a Jeep in the part to dip their toe in the water.

Price: £27,600

Engine: 1.02-litre petrol

Power: 99bhp

Torque: 151lb/ft

Transmission: six-speed manual

Top speed: 114mph

0-62mph: 10.6 seconds

Economy: 50.4mpg

CO 2 emissions:131g/km