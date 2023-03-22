The Lego Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90 (Photo: Lego Group)

Lego has revealed a new Land Rover-themed kit to mark the famous 4x4 brand’s 75th anniversary.

To celebrate the landmark year for the legendary off-roader, the two brands have reunited to create the Lego Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90, based on the famous Defender shape sold from 1983 to 2016.

With 2,336 pieces and priced at £210, the set is aimed at more grown-up builders and Land Rover enthusiasts who want to recreate their beloved vehicle in brick form and offers two build options for the foot-long sage green machine.

The two-in-one format means builders can choose to build their kit in standard road-going form or embrace the car’s legendary off-road heritage and add a brick-based adventure kit to turn it into the ultimate off-roader.

The customisation kit features authentic accessories including roof rack, raised intake, offroad front bumper and working winch, side rails, toolbox, a fire extinguisher, and traction plates. The model also includes two engine and three bonnet options to personalise the kit.

To celebrate the launch of the set, the Lego Group created the world’s hardest-to-reach Lego store - at the top of a Scottish mountain - and set two adventurers the challenge of being the first to reach the “store” and build the set. Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest and the Seven Summits and Aldo Kane, a Scottish adventurer and extreme locations expert, raced across the Highlands to reach the bright yellow Land Rover Defender, complete with Lego store roof box, as part of the new set’s promotion.

Kurt Kristiansen, Lego design master commented: “Bringing the iconic Classic Land Rover Defender to brick life was no easy challenge. This prestigious car can take you anywhere, so during the design process we wanted to infuse the Lego set with that sense of adventure. The two-in-one format means you can load up with all the necessary kit, whether you want to race through the Scottish countryside like our adventurers Raha Moharrak and Aldo Kane, navigate water or even sandy dunes. We can’t wait to see fans’ reactions.”

Adventurers Raha Moharrak and Aldo Kane at the world’s most remote lego ‘store’ (Photo: Lego Group)