But it was more than just looks. Citroens were mechanically advanced with suspensions which other car creators could only dream of.

There are others. Google the 1938 Citroën 11B Traction Avant Coupe, the 1967 Citroen ID21F Break or the SM of the 1970s. As beautiful today as they were then.

But it seems Citroën forgot how to make flagship models, or at least how to make them successfully. There were valiant attempts such as the C6 of 2009 but by and large the best Citroëns of late have been smaller or family-sized.

But here is a new flagship designed to buck the trend. It is not as flamboyant as some of its ancestors but it does have a certain style which makes it stand out in a crowded car park – a pre-requisite of Citroëns down the years.

This is the C5 X, which launched in July. It available with an efficient plug-in hybrid or two advanced petrol engines or powertrain. It offers up to 37 miles of electric-only range with emissions as low as 30g/km.

The model is Citroën's new D-segment – that’s ‘big car’ to you and I - combining all the appeal of an SUV, elegance of a saloon and practicality of an estate.

It wouldn’t be a Citroën if it wasn’t packed with the most advanced technologies, as well as class-leading comfort.

It costs from £27,790 and even in the more lavish test version it costs £42,710. A lot of money but a bargain compared to some of its D-segment rivals from Germany.

First things first. The style is interesting. It looks like an estate or a grand tourer but it is in reality a hatchback with lots of space for passengers and luggage. It feels a little like an SUV for it is a tall, well-grounded vehicle.

It drives more like a grand saloon and it has Citroen’s famous suspension to thank for its superb ride and handling.

Citroën say new C5 X “not only represents a look into the future for the Citroën brand, thanks to its new advanced technologies, but it is also a moment to celebrate the brand’s rich heritage and the story of innovative large Citroëns, such as CX and XM”.

The suspension – always a key feature in Citroëns – is thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort Programme which includes seats and suspension. It makes it glide along.

It is, say Citroën, “a long-anticipated return” to the D-segment. Citroën say there’s nothing like this on the market today, not only in terms of its looks and dimensions, but the way it combines the most advanced comfort features with the latest technologies.

Safety is assured via the latest technologies, including Active Safety Brake, Collision Risk Alert, 360-Vision, Long Range Blind Spot Monitoring System, Highway Integrated Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Lane Departure Warning System and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Speed Recommendation.

Plug-in Hybrid versions combine a 1.6-litre 180 PureTech petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor for a total power output of 225hp and 360Nm of torque. Capable of up to 37 miles in full electric mode using a 12.4kWh battery, new C5 X Plug-in Hybrid is ideal for fleet and business customers, as well as user-choosers, thanks to emissions as low as 30g/km, resulting in a Benefit-in-Kind taxation rate of just 12 per cent.

C5 X Plug-in Hybrid models come as standard with a 7.4kW Type 2 charging cable for use at home or at public charging points. Using the 7.4kW on-board charger, a full charge can be completed in just one hour and 40 minutes.

The Plug-in Hybrid variants are sold alongside two efficient petrol engines – 130 PureTech and 180 PureTech petrol engines are available from launch, and all C5 X models are sold exclusively with one of Citroën’s eight-speed automatic transmissions.

‘Sense Plus’ versions come as standard with 19in Aero-X alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, and electronic and heated door mirrors. Inside, all models feature an Urban Grey Ambiance with grey herringbone fabric and ‘Isabella’ black leather-effect Advanced Comfort eats. A 10-inch central touchscreen is also standard, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Active Safety Brake with Forward Collision Alert and Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision are some of the safety and convenience features available.

‘Shine’ adds satin chrome trim on the rear bumper, with the 19-inch wheels upgraded to Diamond Cut Alloys with Onyx Black Paint and inserts. The interior ambience is enhanced to Metropolitan Grey Ambiance with black ‘Paloma’ leather and ‘Isabella’ black and ‘Nixon’ grey leather-effect Advanced Comfort Seats. The steering wheel is heated, while the central touchscreen is upgraded to a 12in unit, and drivers also benefit from Citroën’s Extended Head-Up Display that projects onto the windscreen. Safety is improved via a Radar Controlled Active Safety Brake and the Highway Driver Assist system.

‘Shine Plus’ is the range-topping trim, which adds extra-tinted rear quarter windows. Inside, the interior is finished with ‘Hype Black’ Ambiance, featuring ‘Mistral’ black ‘Paloma’ leather with perforated chevron design patterns. The driver and front passenger seats come with heated functionality, while other styling effects include aluminium door sill protectors and brushed aluminium effect pedals. Technology upgrades include a 360-Vision camera as well as Extended Blind Spot Monitoring.

It is good to see Citroën tackling the premium market with such confidence.

Citroen CX 5 Shine Plug-In Hybrid 225

Price: £39,960. As tested it cost £42,710Engine: a 1,598cc four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine generating and an electric motor