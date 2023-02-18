Audi TT Final Edition

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the sports model which managed to appeal to men and women in equal measure.

The last model – the Final Edition - benefits from unique styling features and generous specification.

It goes on sale from March priced from £41,910.

An Audi spokesman said: “For 25 years the iconic Audi TT has been a trailblazer in the sports car segment and to celebrate its success story Audi UK is launching a highly-specified Final Edition as production draws to a close.

“The TT Final Edition is available as a coupé or roadster and also offered to customers as a high-performance TTS. First customer deliveries are due in April.

The TT was first introduced to the world at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show as the Audi TT prototype study. Three years later the silhouette of the showcar made the transition into production with only minor cosmetic alterations.

The Mk1 TT is considered one of the most influential car designs of all time and the original’s elegant simplicity can still be seen in today’s model 25 years later.

“Few models have lasted the test of time as well as the Audi TT,” said Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK.

“The crisp, Bauhaus-inspired lines of the sports coupé look as fresh today as they did back in 1998 and to mark the model’s incredible success here in the UK our Final Edition combines everything our customers love about this iconic model.”

Designed to sit towards the top of the TT’s specification range, the Final Edition is highly-specified and features exclusive design touches and enhanced customer value thanks to the increased level of standard equipment.

It is marked out by the black styling pack with black Audi rings and badging, black door mirrors, black tailpipes and a fixed rear spoiler also finished in black.

Inside, a wealth of additional comfort and convenience features bring the driver-focussed cabin of the TT Final Edition to new levels. The armrests in the doors, door pull handles and trim on the centre console are all finished in leather as part of the extended leather pack.

Audi’s Technology Pack is fitted as standard on TT Final Editions, adding MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch and Audi Connect Infotainment Services, which allows owners to access live information such as local fuel prices and the weather forecast via the MMI system’s high-speed internet connection.

The range spans £41,910 to £56,435.

To coincide with the launch of the TT Final Edition, Audi has streamlined its model offering of the sports coupé. The outgoing line-up of 11 model derivatives will be reduced to six: S Line, Black Edition, Final Edition, S Final Edition, RS and RS Sport Edition.