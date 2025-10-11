If you were brought up in Batley, Dewsbury or Spen, then you may have spent a night in the famous Frontier nightclub. Photo: Matt Robertsplaceholder image
Retro nights out in Batley: 14 nostalgic clubbing photos of happy nights out at the Frontier during the 2000s - can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the famous nightspot?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
If you were brought up in Batley, Dewsbury or Spen, then you may have spent a night in the famous Frontier nightclub.

The Bradford Road venue, in Batley, took over from the legendary Variety Club in the 1980s, before hosting a generation of clubbers until its sad closure in 2016.

We have delved into the archives and found these fabulous photos, taken by Matt Roberts, of revellers enjoying themselves at the Frontier in 2006.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Friends Helen and Jade Thackary enjoying their night.

Friends Helen and Jade Thackary enjoying their night. Photo: Matt Roberts

Sarah (far right) celebrates her 27th birthday with friends.

Sarah (far right) celebrates her 27th birthday with friends. Photo: Matt Roberts

Friends Vicki and Laura enjoy a night out at The Frontier.

Friends Vicki and Laura enjoy a night out at The Frontier. Photo: Matt Roberts

Pictured are Tom, Shelley and Richard in 2006.

Pictured are Tom, Shelley and Richard in 2006. Photo: Matt Roberts

