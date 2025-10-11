If you were brought up in Batley, Dewsbury or Spen, then you may have spent a night in the famous Frontier nightclub.

The Bradford Road venue, in Batley, took over from the legendary Variety Club in the 1980s, before hosting a generation of clubbers until its sad closure in 2016.

We have delved into the archives and found these fabulous photos, taken by Matt Roberts, of revellers enjoying themselves at the Frontier in 2006.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Retro nights out in Batley Friends Helen and Jade Thackary enjoying their night.

2 . Retro nights out in Batley Sarah (far right) celebrates her 27th birthday with friends.

3 . Retro nights out in Batley Friends Vicki and Laura enjoy a night out at The Frontier.

4 . Retro nights out in Batley Pictured are Tom, Shelley and Richard in 2006.