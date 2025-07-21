All aboard as we guide you on a nostalgic tour of the railway stations in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

We have delved into the Reporter Series archives to take a look at some fascinating images from North Kirklees’ railway stations - past and present.

Of course, the stations at Batley, Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe and Mirfield are all still in operation today but, many years ago, there was an abundance of stations across the district.

Stations including Cleckheaton Central, Liversedge Central and Heckmondwike Central were all closed in the 1960s.

Here are just some of the photos of our stations from down the years.

1 . Railway Retro The old Central Railway Station in Dewsbury.

3 . Railway Retro A photo mainly of the Dewsbury open air market in 1947 but with the old station and town hall in the background.