Huddersfield Town ambassador Andy Booth at a half-term multi-sports session at Westmoor Junior School, Dewsbury Moor.
PICTURE GALLERY: Folk from the Dewsbury and Batley area who made the news back in 2010

Can you spot anyone you know?

By Jane Chippindale
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 2:00 pm

A look back at life in Kirklees in 2010.

1.

The Batley Bulldogs victory parade in Batley town centre, after winning the Northern Rail Cup.

2.

The Yorkshire and North East Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, Michael George, a fitness instructor at Dewsbury Sports Centre, competing in the under 70kg category.

3.

47th Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championship. Last year's winner Chris Birkin from Chickenley comes in to win again way ahead of the rest of the field.

4.

Headteacher Geoff Smith with year 6 pupils from Headfield Junior School, Dewsbury, celebrating a good OFSTED report.

