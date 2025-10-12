Christopher Bullock (right) standing outside the former Heckmondwike Fire Station on High Street. Inset (bottom left) is an army photo of his father Roy Bullock (aged 19 - taken in 1939). The inset photo (bottom middle) (circa 1958) is of Christopher as a child holding onto a silver metal pole inside the old station - his father Roy can be seen supporting another child clinging onto the pole. The inset photo (top left) (circa 1958) was taken during one of the yearly 'Firemen's Ball & Christmas Party' held at the station.

A Heckmondwike resident has shared a fascinating story about the lives of the volunteer firefighters who once offered their precious time and services at the old Heckmondwike Fire Station nearly 80 years ago.

Having lived all his life in the town, Christopher Bullock has shed light on how the former station building, which still stands on High Street, was more than just a place where the fire engine came out, sounding its loud horn and bells!

It was also a close-knit hub for the firemen’s families.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Christopher looks at his own father’s role and through it gives an insight on a unique aspect of Heckmondwike’s history.

A group photo (taken 1954) in that year's 'Firemen's Ball & Christmas Party' held in Heckmondwike Fire Station.

He said: “My father, Roy Bullock, joined the town’s fire brigade in 1948. He was the one always seen driving the fire engine.

“My mother was not surprised when he signed up to take on the task of volunteer fireman at the local Heckmondwike Fire Station. My father was more than used to dealing with emergency situations having served in the Second World War with the British Expeditionary Force at Dunkirk and later as a Gunner in the Merchant Navy’s convoys.

“Being a demobilised ex-army man, he did not need any training to become a firefighter. My father passionately felt a moral obligation to do his bit for the town and, it will astonish many readers, and it is something unthinkable today, but the role was seen as an important citizen’s duty in that era.”

Christopher continued:

Photo (circa 1960) of Roy Bullock (left), and Station Master, Officer Morris Biddle (right). Inset (bottom left) is a photo of a commemorative plaque presented to Roy Bullock thanking him for his 13 years service at Heckmondwike Fire Station.

“Some adults in that post-war period thought a fireman dowsing fires was doing a part-time second job. But it didn’t seem like a secondary occupation to my dad! Big or small, fires were far more common in those years compared to now.

“My father had a busy time putting out some huge dangerous mill blazes during his 13 years’ service at the Heckmondwike Fire Brigade. The men at High Street’s fire station also had their hands full controlling smaller less serious outbreaks.

“Sparks from the old steam engine powered trains would regularly light up the overgrown grass and stubble close to the railway track embankments.”

Looking back at how the fire crews communicated during an emergency, Christopher explained:

A presentation evening and group photo taken (circa early-1960's) of all the men from Heckmondwike Fire Station. Roy Bullock is stood bottom left and the man in charge of everything, Station Master Officer Morris Biddle is second to right holding a gifted clock in his hand.

“The majority of working class homes did not have a telephone in those days. Every fireman instead had a bell in his house. There was also a big metal fire bell fixed to the wall at the bottom of the stairs near our front door.

“I can remember clearly the bell in our house made a loud deafening sound whenever it went off - startling everyone! My father instantly knew a fire had broken out somewhere in the town as soon as heard the ringing.

“Like the rest of his colleagues, he would then quickly get on his bicycle and head off to the fire station.”

He went on: “The fire bell only rang at home in the evenings or during the night. At daytime, there was a civil defence alarm on the station roof sounding like a wartime air-raid siren. The siren, when going off, could be heard miles away. It was also the signal for my father and his colleagues to drop everything at work and to get to the fire station.

“The mill bosses had to be thoughtful and understanding if a blaze broke out during daylight hours. My father and his mates were given time off to put out the fires.

“My father, of course, was the one who did the driving as soon as the men had got changed into their uniforms. A crowd often gathered outside the station’s red folding doors to watch him pull out the one and only big fire-engine.

“Locating the blaze was not a problem. Word of mouth seemed everything in those decades and the local residents always gave reliable information. All the fire-fighters were Hecky men anyway who knew the area.”

Christopher added:

“There was one pleasant aspect to the volunteer firefighter’s role. A large room directly above the fire station got used every year to organise a Firemen’s Ball and Family Christmas Party. Christmas was the only time in the year when the firemen’s wives and children came into the station. The ladies did the cooking at home and brought everything with them. Mince pies, stew, warm soup, casserole and roast potatoes, cakes and buns, along with steaming hot Christmas pudding, and lots more, were laid out on the table. Everyone, boys, girls, and our parents, then tucked into the freebie treats!

“Besides the festive grub, something else that stood out for the kids when in the upper room was a silver metal pole, used by their dads during an emergency for sliding down through a small circular gap to the fire engine parked below. The youngsters, if they had behaved, also got the chance to slide down this pole, and to sit inside the fire engine - at least on one yearly special occasion!”

Christopher finished his interesting story by saying:

“My father left his fireman’s role in 1962 after 13 years’ to care for my mother. The station was permanently closed down not long afterwards. But the fire station sign outside the building is still visible to this day.

“I now hope my father’s story will paint a memorable picture commemorating the lives of all those dedicated men who for so many years served the Heckmondwike Fire Station.”