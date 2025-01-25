These brilliant photos were taken between 1970 and 1974, and show what life was like over 50 years ago in North Kirklees - from inside the famous Fox’s Biscuits factory to the town centres of Dewsbury and Mirfield. We even had a special Royal visitor.
1. Dewsbury, 1970
Dewsbury Market pictutred in 1970. Photo: YP
2. Dewsbury, 1970
Mr. William Hirst Spiking at work in his shop in Bond Street, the oldest shop in Dewsbury. Pictured January 23, 1970. Photo: YPN
3. Dewsbury, 1971
Dewsbury Market Place and shops, January 1971. Photo: YPN
4. Dewsbury, 1972
Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972. The Town Hall, Boots, Saxone, Yorkshire Bank and Barclays Bank can be seen. Photo: YPN
