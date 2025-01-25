These brilliant photos were taken between 1970 and 1974, around North Kirklees.These brilliant photos were taken between 1970 and 1974, around North Kirklees.
Dewsbury, Batley and Spen retro: 23 nostalgic pictures to take you back to the early 1970s in North Kirklees - including life at famous Fox’s Biscuits factory and a Royal visitor

By Adam Cheshire
Published 25th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Let’s take a stroll back over half a century ago with these wonderful photos from the early 1970s in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Spen.

These brilliant photos were taken between 1970 and 1974, and show what life was like over 50 years ago in North Kirklees - from inside the famous Fox’s Biscuits factory to the town centres of Dewsbury and Mirfield. We even had a special Royal visitor.

Dewsbury Market pictutred in 1970.

1. Dewsbury, 1970

Dewsbury Market pictutred in 1970. Photo: YP

Mr. William Hirst Spiking at work in his shop in Bond Street, the oldest shop in Dewsbury. Pictured January 23, 1970.

2. Dewsbury, 1970

Mr. William Hirst Spiking at work in his shop in Bond Street, the oldest shop in Dewsbury. Pictured January 23, 1970. Photo: YPN

Dewsbury Market Place and shops, January 1971.

3. Dewsbury, 1971

Dewsbury Market Place and shops, January 1971. Photo: YPN

Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972. The Town Hall, Boots, Saxone, Yorkshire Bank and Barclays Bank can be seen.

4. Dewsbury, 1972

Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972. The Town Hall, Boots, Saxone, Yorkshire Bank and Barclays Bank can be seen. Photo: YPN

