1970s life in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen: 17 nostalgic pictures showing life in the 20th century in North Kirklees

By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
We’ve taken a deep dive into the archive to look at pictures of what life was like in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen during the mid and late 1970s.

Here are 17 nostalgic photos of life in North Kirklees which were taken between 1975 and 1979.

Egg rolling at Lee Green School in Mirfield in March 1975.

1. March 1975

Egg rolling at Lee Green School in Mirfield in March 1975. Photo: YPN

The platform and gents toilets at Batley Train Station in March 1975.

2. March 1975

The platform and gents toilets at Batley Train Station in March 1975. Photo: YPN

The entrance to Batley Train Station in March 1975.

3. March 1975

The entrance to Batley Train Station in March 1975. Photo: YPN

Entrance to the station and the car park in March 1975.

4. March 1975

Entrance to the station and the car park in March 1975. Photo: YPN

