Here are 17 nostalgic photos of life in North Kirklees which were taken between 1975 and 1979.
1. March 1975
Egg rolling at Lee Green School in Mirfield in March 1975. Photo: YPN
2. March 1975
The platform and gents toilets at Batley Train Station in March 1975. Photo: YPN
3. March 1975
The entrance to Batley Train Station in March 1975. Photo: YPN
4. March 1975
Entrance to the station and the car park in March 1975. Photo: YPN
