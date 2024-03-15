Old-style tradesman Kenneth Briggs become somewhat of a local celebrity among visitors who would stop and stare in amazement when they saw him carrying on his green grocery business around Dewsbury with the help of his horse-pulled traditional green and gold painted cart. "People from various parts of the world, including Australia, Canada and Iceland have stopped to ask me if I mind posing for their cameras," said Kenneth. "And some of them are good enough to send me copies later." This photo is one of 12 memories showcasing life around Dewsbury in the 1980s with a few memories from neighbouring Batley and Birstall added for good measure. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1980