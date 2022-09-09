News you can trust since 1858
We take a look back at the Queen's visit to Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954

These incredible pictures show the Queen and Prince Phillip visiting Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954.

By Jessica Barton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am

After the tragic announcement that Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral yesterday afternoon, we have taken a look back through our archives to find pictures of when she visited the district.

Here are four pictures of when the Queen and Prince Phillip visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954.

Do you remember the Queen's visit? Get in touch and share your memories at [email protected]

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on Longcauseway, Dewsbury in October 1954.

Hundreds of people gathered to see the Queen’s visit to Dewsbury in 1954.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arriving at Dewsbury Central Railway Station in October 1954.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Dewsbury in October 1954.

