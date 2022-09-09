We take a look back at the Queen's visit to Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954
These incredible pictures show the Queen and Prince Phillip visiting Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954.
After the tragic announcement that Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral yesterday afternoon, we have taken a look back through our archives to find pictures of when she visited the district.
Here are four pictures of when the Queen and Prince Phillip visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954.
Do you remember the Queen's visit? Get in touch and share your memories at [email protected]
