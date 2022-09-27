Upper Hopton comes together to support a much-loved North Kirklees landmark

A quarter of a million pounds is urgently needed to restore the clock tower of St John's Church in Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

The tower dates from 1846 and overlooks a churchyard noted for its display of daffodils in spring.

To help raise the funds, the whole village community came together over the weekend to attend the first fundraising event, a flower festival which was held at the church on Hopton Hall Lane.

Linda Hutchinson waters the flowers, St.John's Church in Upper Hopton.

A total of fifteen village organisations and individuals sponsored the event and created flower displays including Loretta Challis Hairdressing, Hopton Art Group, Travellers’ Rest and Upper Hopton Cricket Club.

The flower festival also included a dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Linda Hutchinson, church warden and chief festival organiser, said: “It was wonderful, it really was.

“So many people attended, helped and donated. We are grateful to all those who are contributing to this project.

“It has been a wonderful way of bringing the village together in a joint effort to begin fundraising for the Tower Restoration Fund.

“We don’t yet know how much was raised as some money is still coming in. We need to get together and do a total, but it is definitely going to top £1,000.”

The church also held its Harvest Songs of Praise at 6pm on Sunday, September 25, when tinned food and non-perishable goods were collected for a local food bank.

Linda added: “It was also our Harvest Festival on the same weekend. We usually take all the produce to Upper Hopton Club and they auction it off for us.

St.John's Church in Upper Hopton hosted the Flower Festival to raise money to repair the Clock-tower.

“This year, because of the state of affairs, we decided to collect tins instead of going to the food bank. Upper Hopton Club - who did one of the arrangements - offered to collect the tins for us to contribute as well.

“We have picked up quite a number of bags full of tins from them and they will be taken to The Salvation Army food bank today, for them to distribute.”

The flower festival, which took place between Friday, September 23, and Sunday, September 25, is the first fundraising event for the Tower Restoration Fund.

For more information, visit https://www.upperhoptonvillage.co.uk/st-john-s

