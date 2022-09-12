The Queen: We take a look back at the Queen's visits to Dewsbury, Batley and Spen
These incredible pictures show the Queen and Prince Phillip visiting the district.
After the tragic announcement that Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, we have taken a look back through our archives to find pictures of when she visited North Kirklees.
Here are eleven pictures of when the Queen and Prince Phillip visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954 and when she visited Cleckheaton as a Princess.
Do you remember the Queen's visit? Get in touch and share your memories at [email protected]
