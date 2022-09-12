News you can trust since 1858
The Queen: We take a look back at the Queen's visits to Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

These incredible pictures show the Queen and Prince Phillip visiting the district.

By Jessica Barton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:12 pm

After the tragic announcement that Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, we have taken a look back through our archives to find pictures of when she visited North Kirklees.

Here are eleven pictures of when the Queen and Prince Phillip visited Dewsbury and Batley in October 1954 and when she visited Cleckheaton as a Princess.

Do you remember the Queen's visit? Get in touch and share your memories at [email protected]

1. The Queen's visit to Dewsbury in October 1954

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on Longcauseway, Dewsbury in October 1954.

Photo: copy

2. The Queen's visit to Dewsbury in October 1954

Hundreds of people gathered to see the Queen’s visit to Dewsbury in 1954.

Photo: submitted

3. The Queen's visit to Dewsbury in October 1954

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arriving at Dewsbury Central Railway Station in October 1954.

Photo: copy

4. The Queen's visit to Dewsbury in October 1954

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Dewsbury in October 1954.

Photo: subm

QueenBatleyDewsburyNorth KirkleesBalmoral
