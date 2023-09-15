The Old Post Office: Explore Dewsbury's derelict post office which dates back to the Edwardian era

Look inside the Dewsbury Central Post Office, which has been badly fire-damaged and left abandoned, through these 19 photos taken by an urban explorer.

Dewsbury Central Post Office, on Wakefield Old Road in Dewsbury, is an Edwardian-Baroque style building which was built by Greater Manchester architect Walter Pott in 1907.

It served as the town's main public post office and sorting office from 1908 until around 1997, when a more functionalist sorting office was opened on Cannon Way.

The building was last owned by Royal Mail, who rented areas of the site out to smaller companies throughout the noughties but the building remained primary vacant.

There were discussions of the building reopening at one stage as a restaurant and bistro, however it was discovered that the basement walls were not strog enough to support aboce floors and couldn't be altered.

In 2016, plans were in place by Kirklees Council to convert the building, now known as 'The Old Post Office' into 27 flats, however these did not come to fruition.

The building has since been on fire, totally destroying the historic and listed serving counters.

Future plans for the derelict 20th century building remain unclear.

Here are 19 photos of the abandoned Dewsbury Central Post Office, taken by the reknown Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces. (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces)

Dewsbury Central Post Office Dewsbury Central Post Office was built by architect Walter Pott in 1907.

Wakefield Old Road The Baroque-style building is situated on Wakefield Old Road in Dewsbury.

It operated as Dewsbury's primary post office after opening officially in 1908.