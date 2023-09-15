News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Look inside the Dewsbury Central Post Office through photos taken by an urban explorer.Look inside the Dewsbury Central Post Office through photos taken by an urban explorer.
Look inside the Dewsbury Central Post Office through photos taken by an urban explorer.

The Old Post Office: Explore Dewsbury's derelict post office which dates back to the Edwardian era

Look inside the Dewsbury Central Post Office, which has been badly fire-damaged and left abandoned, through these 19 photos taken by an urban explorer.
By Kara McKune
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

Dewsbury Central Post Office, on Wakefield Old Road in Dewsbury, is an Edwardian-Baroque style building which was built by Greater Manchester architect Walter Pott in 1907.

It served as the town's main public post office and sorting office from 1908 until around 1997, when a more functionalist sorting office was opened on Cannon Way.

The building was last owned by Royal Mail, who rented areas of the site out to smaller companies throughout the noughties but the building remained primary vacant.

There were discussions of the building reopening at one stage as a restaurant and bistro, however it was discovered that the basement walls were not strog enough to support aboce floors and couldn't be altered.

In 2016, plans were in place by Kirklees Council to convert the building, now known as 'The Old Post Office' into 27 flats, however these did not come to fruition.

The building has since been on fire, totally destroying the historic and listed serving counters.

Future plans for the derelict 20th century building remain unclear.

Here are 19 photos of the abandoned Dewsbury Central Post Office, taken by the reknown Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces. (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces)

Dewsbury Central Post Office was built by architect Walter Pott in 1907.

1. Dewsbury Central Post Office

Dewsbury Central Post Office was built by architect Walter Pott in 1907. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The Baroque-style building is situated on Wakefield Old Road in Dewsbury.

2. Wakefield Old Road

The Baroque-style building is situated on Wakefield Old Road in Dewsbury. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
It operated as Dewsbury's primary post office after opening officially in 1908.

3. NYBN-14-09-2023-Post Office14-YOR.jpg

It operated as Dewsbury's primary post office after opening officially in 1908. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The post office served the district all the way to the 1990s.

4. NYBN-14-09-2023-Post Office9-YOR.jpg

The post office served the district all the way to the 1990s. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EdwardianDewsburyRoyal Mail