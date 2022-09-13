The Arcade Group prepare to host a social event at Dewsbury Arts Centre

The social event, which has been organised by The Arcade Group and will also survey local opinion about the building’s future, will take place at the Dewsbury Arts Group’s David and Judith Wood Theatre at Lower Peel Street, from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, September 15.

A spokesperson from The Arcade Group said: “The evening will feature an exhibition of archive photographs of the arcade as well as a selection of written memories of some of its best-known shops. There will also be the opportunity to view a trio of glazing designs.

“The Market Place entrance archway of the reopened arcade will feature a stained-glass fanlight installation, designs for which have been submitted by three different artists.

Dewsbury Arcade.

“Attendees’ views and comments on the three different designs will be welcomed on the evening and will inform the final decision-making process.

“Much of the funding for the renovation work is in place from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Town Fund, though the council is bidding to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the remainder.

“It is as part of this bidding process that the history of the arcade is being documented and that the views of the people of the town are being sought concerning the future of the building.

“There will be a free buffet, the bar will be open and hopefully guests will be able to enjoy the sunshine in the theatre gardens.”

The much-loved arcade, which dates back to 1899, closed its doors for the last time in 2016 having fallen into decline and disrepair. However, having been purchased by Kirklees Council in 2020, the arcade is scheduled for reopening in two years’ time.

If you would like to attend the event, then you are asked to please email [email protected] to secure a place.