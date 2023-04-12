Mr. Haji Mohammad Afzal of Gardens Crescent Street in Ravensthorpe was one of the men who came to Dewsbury in September 1960 at the age of 24 as a second-generation migrant from Pakistan.

​​He was part of a large group of Indian and Pakistani nationals who were encouraged to come and work in our local mills throughout the post-war decades of the 1960's and 1970's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These men came to Britain because of a severe labour shortage existing during that period across the whole country.

Mr. Haji Mohammad Afzal at his local Anwaar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque holding a Ramadhan cake.

​As someone who now belongs to a dwindling generation, “Haji Afzal” agreed to talk in this feature about what the area's Pakistani residents like him did in that actual Sixties decade when the month of Ramadhan was announced over the radio.

​Speaking to the Reporter Series, Mr. Afzal said: “Ramadhan In 1960’s Dewsbury was a very different experience compared to these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new Moon always signals the start of the four weeks of Ramadhan fasting. But It was impossible to see anything over Dewsbury's skyline in those days because of all the smoke and fumes coming out of the tall mill chimneys.

"The weather was also very different with ongoing rainfall, regular mist and heavy fog. We hardly ever saw any sunlight. So, to see a new Moon was out of the question!

Mr. Haji Mohammad Afzal in 1967.

"Today, our families can receive up to date reliable information on sightings of the new Ramadhan Moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"This is an age when we have got used to having annual Ramadhan prayer timetables printed by every Mosque. The time-charts are given out free to the congregations a few days before the holy month of fasting is about to start.

"But my own generation never enjoyed such luxuries. In fact, the 1960’s was certainly not the digital era. We had no Sky television, no mobile phones, no internet, no Ramadhan timetables - and no mosques to guide us. Most of our houses did not even have a landline telephone in those days.

"But there was a possible solution to this Moon sighting dilemma. One common electrical marvel available to buy in our town’s shops especially from the mid-1960's onwards - was the audio tape-recorder with a radio. ​

“The radio proved to be a very handy tool for finding out if the new ‘Ramadhan Moon’ had been sighted?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"I began my fasting as soon news of the Moon sighting came through. A customary tradition amongst most Muslim cultures during Ramadhan is to eat something at dawn before starting the day's fasting.

“This dawn meal is known as 'Sehri'. So, I was always awake in the early hours of the morning looking out of the bedroom window at the dark sky. I had to use my own judgement to guess if it was dawn. There was no Ramadhan timetable in my house.

"My wife had not yet arrived to join me from Pakistan, yet I would warm up a plate of curry, along with two Chapatis, and a cup of tea for my 'Sehri' meal.

We did not have microwaves in those days, and I had to get into the habit of eating cold food at such an early time in the morning!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"I also had to perform a ritual ablution wash known as 'Wazhu' - immediately after eating the food. This wash was done with icy cold water coming out of a small kitchen tap before I began reading my early morning Fajar-Namaz prayers.

“The freezing cold water bit into the fingers of my shivering hands. There was not enough time to warm up the water. The early morning prayer had to be done, and finished off, before sunrise!

"It's also important to remember that my generation lived in small back-to-back terraced houses in that decade.

"These homes had no boilers, no central heating, no gas fires, and not even any instant running hot water! We really felt the cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A daily routine for me after finishing my early morning prayers was to walk to work through heavy drizzles of rain and knee-deep snow. But the four weeks of Ramadan fasting did not affect my job at the mill where I worked as a machine operator for 45 years.

"I often used my lunchtime at the factory to quietly read my second Zuhr-Namaz' prayer of the day whilst everyone else was eating their dinner.

“The prayers were read on a sheet of folded cardboard which I kept next to the machine where I worked.

"I usually came home in the evening after finishing a 14-hour shift just in time to prepare for the breaking of the fast. This special time is called 'Iftari'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

"The 'Iftari' supper for my generation living through that Sixties decade was modest compared to these days. It was mostly a small plate of sliced apples, a few dates, a banana, and curry with Chapatis.

​"I had been a devout practising Muslim ever since my teenage years and my 'Imaan' – my faith - remained very firm even during that tough era.

“The love which I had for my religion was far too strong to deter me from those memorable Ramadhan fasts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad