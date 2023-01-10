News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Market Place and Shops in March 1972.
Picture special: 16 retro photos of Dewsbury through the years

Today we are stepping back in time to showcase the Dewsbury you may remember from back in the day.

By Jessica Barton
8 minutes ago

These retro photos, some of which have never been seen before, have been found in the Dewsbury Reporter archive and feature local landmarks, streets scenes and shops.

Take a walk with us down memory lane and see if you can remember any of the old landmarks from Dewsbury back in the day.

We would love to hear your memories. To share, email [email protected]

1. March 1972

Photo: YPN

2. January 1985

Tom Winterbottom at his barbers shop on Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

Photo: YPN

3. Year unknown

Dewsbury Arcade in its heyday.

Photo: subm

4. December 1989

Old-syle Dewsbury tradesman Kenneth Briggs on December 22, 1989.

Photo: YPN

Dewsbury