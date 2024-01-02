You will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Dewsbury.
Love it or loathe it, Dewsbury certainly has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the town, and home, we know and love.
From wandering around wonderful Crow Nest Park to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets the town apart from the rest of Yorkshire and beyond.
You’re not really from Dewsbury if you haven’t…
1. Heritage Walks
The Blue Plaque Trail, as part of the popular Dewsbury Heritage Walks, was initiated by the local history group Dewsbury Matters to celebrate interesting historic buildings in our town. Pictured is the blue plaque at The Fletcher Homes on Boothroyd Lane. The town has so many interesting features on the walks. Photo: Jake Oakley
2. Mecca Bingo
Part of the Dewsbury community for around 25 years, Mecca Bingo sadly closed its doors earlier in 2023. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Dewsbury Sports Centre
Currently closed, Dewsbury's sports centre, in its prominent position in the town, has been an important part of many people's lives in its current form since the 1980s. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Dewsbury Market
You couldn't beat a Saturday looking around Dewsbury Market! Photo: JOHN CLIFTON