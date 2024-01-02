News you can trust since 1858
You will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Dewsbury.You will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Dewsbury.
OUR TOWN: Are you really from Dewsbury if you haven’t done these 17 things - how many have you done?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Love it or loathe it, Dewsbury certainly has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the town, and home, we know and love.

From wandering around wonderful Crow Nest Park to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets the town apart from the rest of Yorkshire and beyond.

You’re not really from Dewsbury if you haven’t…

The Blue Plaque Trail, as part of the popular Dewsbury Heritage Walks, was initiated by the local history group Dewsbury Matters to celebrate interesting historic buildings in our town. Pictured is the blue plaque at The Fletcher Homes on Boothroyd Lane. The town has so many interesting features on the walks.

1. Heritage Walks

The Blue Plaque Trail, as part of the popular Dewsbury Heritage Walks, was initiated by the local history group Dewsbury Matters to celebrate interesting historic buildings in our town. Pictured is the blue plaque at The Fletcher Homes on Boothroyd Lane. The town has so many interesting features on the walks. Photo: Jake Oakley

Part of the Dewsbury community for around 25 years, Mecca Bingo sadly closed its doors earlier in 2023.

2. Mecca Bingo

Part of the Dewsbury community for around 25 years, Mecca Bingo sadly closed its doors earlier in 2023. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Currently closed, Dewsbury's sports centre, in its prominent position in the town, has been an important part of many people's lives in its current form since the 1980s.

3. Dewsbury Sports Centre

Currently closed, Dewsbury's sports centre, in its prominent position in the town, has been an important part of many people's lives in its current form since the 1980s. Photo: Jim Fitton

You couldn't beat a Saturday looking around Dewsbury Market!

4. Dewsbury Market

You couldn't beat a Saturday looking around Dewsbury Market! Photo: JOHN CLIFTON

