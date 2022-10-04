Fieldhouse is a four-storey building which stands opposite Dewsbury Railway Station, in the area around Daisy Hill and Bond Street – one of the key areas marked for development as part of the Dewsbury Blueprint.

If funding is approved, a grant of £2.83million will be awarded to support the development of Fieldhouse, which will be the first phase of the wider and longer-term development.

The council plans to create a new neighbourhood around Daisy Hill, comprising high quality homes which are affordable to rent or buy.

Artist impression of the planned development.

Once completed, the neighbourhood will feature both new buildings and converted structures, repurposing Fieldhouse and other buildings to future-proof some of Dewsbury’s beautiful historic architecture.

Fieldhouse itself will be transformed to provide 23 spacious apartments and a large amount of commercial space. Once finished, this building will be the new neighbourhood’s flagship, known as Station Apartments.

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury ward councillor, said: “There’s a growing need for quality, affordable housing, not just in Kirklees but nationally.

“To address this, we don’t just want to keep building new homes – we want to make the most of the beautiful structures we already have.

“Fieldhouse is the flagship of our development at Daisy Hill, which will be a turning point for Dewsbury as a living town and a major milestone in our Dewsbury Blueprint.”

Fieldhouse is part of the Dewsbury Town Centre Conservation Area and was awarded Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) status in 2017, meaning that Historic England considered the area to be “at risk” and in need of urgent action to protect the area’s historic assets.

Recently, the building has been purchased by Mood Developments, who have obtained detailed planning permission and listed building consent in order to bring the plans to life.

Peter Mason, director of Mood Developments, said: “We’re hoping to attract new owners and occupiers who’ll appreciate the ten-minute commute between Dewsbury and Leeds – a lot faster than to many of Leeds’ other commuter towns – as well as Dewsbury’s connectedness to other major towns and cities in the north and beyond.

“The scheme would also be creating a new style of accommodation that doesn’t currently exist in Dewsbury, and as the town develops over the coming years it could set a new standard for residential developments.”

The project has already had £1.38million of funding approved towards the proposed £2.83million grant.

This comes from the Dewsbury Town Deal and is part of the Town Investment Plan, which is aimed at boosting the town’s economy and long-term prosperity.

If the funding is approved, the developer plans to start construction work in November this year, and the work is currently scheduled for completion approximately 12 months later.

Keith Ramsay, chair of the Dewsbury town Deal Board, said: “The town board is very supportive of the project, and we believe that our investment will be regeneration for the whole town.