King Charles III visits West Yorkshire: 14 photos of His Majesty on visit to Bradford to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th May 2025, 14:28 BST
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Bradford today (Thursday) to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture.

They paid a visit to the new live music venue Bradford Live before travelling to Cartwright Hall in Lister Park.

Here are 14 pictures from today’s Royal visit.

King Charles visiting Bradford – No drone zones announced ahead of King's visit to West Yorkshire

Britain's King Charles III arrives to visit Impact Hub Yorkshire, which provides support to businesses finding sustainable solutions to social challenges, in Bradford. (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

1. King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III arrives to visit Impact Hub Yorkshire, which provides support to businesses finding sustainable solutions to social challenges, in Bradford. (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JON SUPER

Magician Steven Frayne performs a trick for King Charles III during a visit to Bradford. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2. King Charles III

Magician Steven Frayne performs a trick for King Charles III during a visit to Bradford. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool

Queen Camilla and King Charles III meet with school pupils at Bradford Live during a visit to Bradford to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

3. King Charles III

Queen Camilla and King Charles III meet with school pupils at Bradford Live during a visit to Bradford to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool

Queen Camilla and King Charles III watch a rehearsal by school pupils at Bradford Live during a visit to Bradford. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

4. King Charles III

Queen Camilla and King Charles III watch a rehearsal by school pupils at Bradford Live during a visit to Bradford. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool

