Explore the vacant Batley and District Cottage Hospital, which is on a three-acre site on Carlinghow Hill, set to become 20 apartments and 20 terraced and detached houses, through these photos taken by an urban explorer.

Built in 1883, the hospital is within the conservation area and considered to be a “non-designated heritage asset”.

While it is not listed, it is said to be of “high quality and historical importance”.

The Earl of Wilton officially opened Batley and District General Hospital on Easter Tuesday 1883, with the hospital going on to serve the town for more than 100 years, with a number of extensions and improvements throughout this time.

In 1908, a casualty department was built, along with two extra wards and an examination room, and in 1928 a £40,000 extension saw the hospital acquire a brand new entrance, kitchen, an X-ray department, a number of nurses' rooms, two more wards, a casualty room, two operating theatres and a sterilising room.

The old hospital was known as Batley and District Hospital until 1948, where it was renamed Batley and District General Hospital after the NHS was formed.

The hospital served as a health care institution and provided medical treatment for patients through specialised medical and nursing staff and medical equipment, until its closure in the early 1990s.

After its closure, part of the hospital became the Carlinghow Nursing Home, before its doors shut for good in 2011.

For years, the building became increasingly dilapidated until 2014 when Zakaria Muslim Girls’ High School bought the site.

Planning was underway for a £1,500,000 overhaul to house more than 250 pupils but the project stalled, and a major fire in 2017 damaged the building severely, which meant the renovation never took place.

This former hospital site has full planning approved for conversion of the former hospital complex into 20 stunning apartments and 12 dwellings consisting of six four bedroom semis, five four bedroom detached and a further executive five bedroom detached family home.

The building and land is set within grounds of 17,813sq m/191,737sq ft with surrounding woodland.

The old Batley Hospital site is for sale by the method of auction, with a starting bid of £950,000.

For more information, contact estate agents Hunters on 01924 908467.

Here are 16 photos of Batley’s abandoned hospital, taken by the renowned Yorkshire urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces, in 2020. (https://www.facebook.com/Lostplacesandforgottenfaces)

1 . NYBN-19-07-2023-New Home-YOR.jpeg An artists impression of how the former Batley & District Cottage Hospital could look following renovations. (Image: Fernbrook Associates Ltd) Photo: Fernbrook Associates Lt Photo Sales

2 . Left abandoned Construction began on a hospital located on Carlinghow Hill in 1881. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Opening of the hospital The Earl of Wilton officially opened Batley and District General Hospital on Easter Tuesday 1883. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Batley and District General Hospital The hospital would go on to serve the town for more than 100 years, with a number of extensions and improvements throughout this time. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5