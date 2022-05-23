In pictures: Yorkshire's right royal connections

3. The Bay Horse Inn in Goldsborough, near Knaresborough

The inn is now owned by the Oglesby family, three years ago undergoing significant refurbishment. The £380,000 revamp pays homage to the village’s royal connections. Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V, lived at Goldsborough from 1922 until 1930 after her marriage to Henry Lascelles. Their two sons George and Gerald were born at Goldsborough and christened in the estate church. They moved to Harewood House when Henry inherited the earldom. The pub is decorated with old photos showing Princess Mary and her family at the hall in the 1920s. Mary’s brother was King George VI, father of our present Queen, who could have visited Goldsborough as a small child.