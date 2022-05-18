How to host the perfect Queen's platinum jubilee street party - 6 tips to help you

Britons planning to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style are being offered top tips on how to host the perfect street party

The experts at Wholesale Sweets have put together their advice on how to ensure the celebrations go off without a hitch.

They’ve looked at pre-party planning including closing the street off for the event, getting the neighbours organised and planning the food and drink.

The experts also suggest considering decorations to give the street a regal look and activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

A spokesperson for WholesaleSweets.co.uk said: “The Platinum Jubilee is the perfect time to celebrate and what could be better than hosting a street party.

“Getting started is the hardest part - figuring out any permissions you need and getting neighbours on board to help with the planning and getting everything ready on the day.

“A street party is certainly a great way to unite a community, really get to know your neighbours and enjoy each other's company. And the added bonus? You don't have to go far to get home at the end of the night!”

Here are tips from Wholesale Sweets on planning the perfect street party:

Planning ahead

Planning ahead is a must for a great party, but don’t try to plan alone. Get a group of neighbours together so you can split the stress and effort. Hold a street meeting to decide what you want to do, share out jobs and start to build excitement for the big day.

A street group on WhatsApp or Facebook is a great way to all stay up to date and keep planning on track. Once you have the basics planned, you can submit your details to get your street party listed on the Platinum Jubilee website!

Getting permission

If you’re planning to close your road for the event, you do need permission from your local council. Make this your number one priority if you haven’t already done it. They will need to know where and when the party is happening so they can plan around it.

Some councils will lend you signage for the road closure. If not, you should be able to rent them from specialist companies. If you’re planning to sell alcohol, you will need to apply for a Temporary Events Notice.

Decorations

Decorations make a street party feel special. Rather than shelling out on pricey decorations, try getting the whole street involved in making them. Bunting is a simple one to start with. All you’ll need is some rope or string and triangles of paper, card or cloth. And how about getting children making posters and invites for everyone to spread the word?

Think too about creating areas of shade or somewhere to shelter from the downpours if the weather is less than perfect. If anyone has gazebos, put them up and drape with bunting and fairy lights to create something unique.

Food and drink

Set up a food and drink table and let everyone bring something to add to it - do plan in advance so you don’t end up with the same thing multiple times! Think about setting up a sweet table too with a regal theme. Take a look at Wholesale Sweets for fun pick and mix choices to adorn your table.

Entertainment

Outdoor games like giant Jenga are perfect for street parties as well as popular fairground games like a coconut shy. If you want to stick to a regal theme you could have a ‘Pin the Crown on the Queen’ set up or even a fancy dress contest.

The best party activities are suited to people of all ages but it’s still a good idea to think about the little ones. Set out activities like colouring or drawing stations - you could even introduce some regal stencils.

On the day