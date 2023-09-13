Spen Valley’s illustrious list of artists, musicians, poets and authors - including the Brontë sisters and Roger Hargreaves - will be celebrated at Cleckheaton Library as part of Heritage Open Days this weekend.

Exhibition displays will showcase the area’s most creative and talented people’s work at the event, which takes place on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 2pm, at the library on Whitcliffe Road.

The talented youngsters of the Musica Youth Orchestra, a brass and woodwind band, will be playing from 11am to 12.30pm, with a touch of a local theme, while children can take part in a Mr. Men trail as well as a nature trail organised by Cleckheaton in Bloom.

The Mr. Men children’s books were created by Cleckheaton-born author Roger Hargreaves and first published in 1971, while the Brontë sisters - Charlotte, Anne and Emily - have a long-standing history and association with the Spen Valley and surrounding area.

A spokesperson said: “What is the connection with Mr. Men and the Brontë’s to our area? What are the Dazzle Ships and why Doh, Ray, Mee? Come along and be surprised how many famous artists, authors, poets and musicians have links to Spen Valley.

“Please come and join us for an interesting and entertaining experience. The event is free of charge and no booking is required.”