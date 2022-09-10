The council has teamed up with Historic England to deliver a variety of events in the Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone. In total there are 32 events organised across North Kirklees.

Chair of Kirklees Heritage Open Days committee, David Griffiths said: "This year’s programme offers a most amazing choice for all age-groups and interests.

“It offers a unique opportunity to discover some of Kirklees’ finest locations, and, above all, it’s free for everyone."

Dewsbury Minster.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: “Innovation is as much a part of our past as it will be our future.

“Our ancestors were pioneers and adapted to the changing world by developing new industries that brought prosperity and growth.

“Our heritage will continue to play an important part in our future plans and I am delighted that weekends like these give us a chance to take time to celebrate our history and the buildings that made our towns and villages the fantastic places they are.”

But organisers are urging people to check their website before travelling as, following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, some events may be cancelled.

Dewsbury Arcade.

A spokesperson from Heritage Open Days said: “We’re deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As our longest serving monarch, a leader of integrity and a source of pride and inspiration for generations of people around the world, she’ll be deeply missed.

“After careful consideration, as the festival has already begun, we have taken the decision for Heritage Open Days to go ahead for local communities and to safeguard participants. We will support our extraordinary local organisers to run or cancel their events in whatever way feels right.

“We will update the listings as often as we can, please look out for changes.”

A Kirklee Council spokesperson said: “Some of our events over the weekend, including certain Heritage Open Day events, have been cancelled in light of national guidance on the period of mourning.

"This has been decided on a case by case basis. The Greenwoods and Minster Towers events will still take place today, as will some other Heritage events over the next week.”