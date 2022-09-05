Learn about Black Abolitionists in the 19th century at Dewsbury Library on Friday, September 16, between 1pm and 2pm. Take a look at the exhibitions at the Dewsbury Minster Heritage Centre on Friday, September 9, Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13, Wednesday, September 14, Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16, between 10am and 1:30pm. Take a walk down Union Street to see the new artwork which can be viewed by pedestrians from September 9 until September 18. There will also be an arts and craft event on Saturday, September 10, at the Creative Craft Centres' pop up Craft fair. Join WOVEN in Kirklees and take part in a Shisha Mirror Embroidery Workshop at Kirklees College on Wednesday, September 14, starting at 12.45pm. Take part in a two hour Weaving Workshop at Kirklees College with WOVEN in Kirklees at 5pm on Thursday, September 15. Take a unique opportunity to have a look around Mirfield’s Masonic Lodge, on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, between 10am and 3pm. Explore All Saints Church in Batley on Sunday, September 11, between 12.30pm and 4pm. Take a trip to Bagshaw Museum and take part in the free Joseph Priestley astounding inventor trail on Saturday, September 10, Sunday, September 11, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, between noon and 4pm. Take the self-led astounding inventors trail around Oakwell Hall and Country Park on Saturday, September 10, Sunday, September 11, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, between noon and 4pm. Discover St Peter's Church history as you tour through the building and grounds, which will be open to visitors on Saturday, September 17, between 11am and 3pm and Sunday, September 18, between 1pm and 4pm. Take a visit to St Saviour’s Church on Saturday, September 10, between 11am and 3pm, to learn more about the church's history. Cleckheaton Library will be hosting an exhibition of Spen innovations that changed the world on Saturday, September 17, between 10.30am and 2.30pm. Take a visit to Our Lady of Unfailing Help and St Paul of the Cross Church in Cleckheaton to learn of its history and origins on Saturday, September 10, between 10am and 3pm. Whitechapel Church will be open to visitors for Heritage Open Days on Friday, September 9, between 10am and 2pm, Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, between 11am and 3pm. Take part in a bundle dyed patches workshop at Kirklees College in Dewsbury on Saturday, September 10 at 3.30pm. Tour the listed Victorian Arcade in the centre of Dewsbury on Saturday, September 10. Tours will take place at 11am, noon, 1pm and 2pm. Take a tour of Dewsbury’s key heritage sites and characters on Saturday, September 17 at 11am and 2pm. The tour will start at Dewsbury Minster and finish in Market Place. Join local Illustrator John Chamberlain, in sketching buildings and heritage details from around Dewsbury. The session will start at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre at 1pm on Saturday, September 10. Find out more about Dewsbury’s heritage with the listed buildings walk and talk led by Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone project officer John Lambe. The walk and talk will start and finish at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre on Halifax Road on Thursday, September 16, starting at 6.30pm. Watch a screening of The Rochdale Pioneers film and the INTERWOVEN documentary at Kirklees College on Halifax Road on Saturday, September 10, at 3pm. Visit Dewsbury’s oldest shop, Greenwoods, which has been trading continually since 1860, on Saturday, September 10 between 10am and 3pm. Have a go on the historic handbells at Dewsbury Minster on Vicarage Road on Friday, September 16, 5pm until 7pm. Take an active guided tour of Dewsbury Minster on Thursday, September 15 between 11am and 2pm. Take a look at the shoddy and mungo INTERWOVEN exhibition, from WOVEN in Kirklees, which will be on display on Saturday, September 10, between 10am and 5pm and Thursday, September 15, between 2pm and 8pm. Discover Patrick Bronte at Dewsbury Minster with Rev Elizabeth Lee on Monday, September 12, starting at 1pm. Find out more about Kirklees College’s Pioneer Higher Skills Centre and the history of Pioneer House with a tour of the centre on Saturday, September 10, at 10am and 1pm. Find out more about Dewsbury’s Heritage Open Days events from two Dewsbury-based pioneers of computer science at Dewsbury train station on Saturday, September 10, at 10am. Visit St Michael and All Angels Church on Church Lane in Thornhill for talks on some famous local people on Saturday, September 17 at 11am and Sunday, September 18, at 2.45pm. Visit the stunning pre-Raphaelite glass windows at St Saviour’s Church, designed by a leading figure of early 20th century design, James Eadie Reid, on Saturday, September 10, between 10am and 4pm. Discover Dewsbury Minster via its Tower Tours which will be available on Saturday, September 10, between 10.30am and 2pm. Visitors are welcomed to the Church of The Holy Spirit in Heckmondwike, where they will learn about the real Father Brown, the Parish’s link to the moon landings, the Ryder Cup and some Hollywood legends. This event takes place on Friday, September 16, between noon and 4pm and on Saturday, September 17, between 10am and 2pm. Take a visit to St Mary the Blessed Virgin Church in Gomersal, which is taking part in its first ever Heritage Open Day on Saturday, September 10 from 9am until 4pm.