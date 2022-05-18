Heckmondwike farmers’ market is returning to town after ten years

Simon Thirkill, director of Fearless People.

Fearless People - a community interest company - has been working in Heckmondwike over the last few years alongside local councillors to secure funding for the re-opening of the market, and has successfully secured the cash for 12 months.

Heckmondwike lost the farmers’ market around 10 years ago after the indoor market was forced to close due to it being unsustainable.

The new farmers’ market, which has 16-18 traders, will open on Saturday, May 21 - restoring Heckmondwike’s pride as a market town.

Simon Thirkill, director of Fearless People, said: “We have worked really closely with the local councillors to bring projects to Heckmondwike such as the opening of the market.

“Through our work and working with the council the main thing that came up time and time again was how proud Heckmondwike has always been of its market and the heritage that has come from that.

“We thought it was time Heckmondwike had a market again.

“We have a variety of traders, from fruit and veg through to someone who makes turned wooden bowls - and have more traders coming on board next month.

“There will also be an inflatable slide, free children's activities and craft activities making us the whole package - great for a fun day out.

“On top of the farmers’ market we are hoping to introduce another six speciality markets throughout the year including an art market, a vintage market and car-boot.

“This will be in keeping with the Heckmondwike image of itself as being a market town.

“We have other projects planned too which should raise people, give the young people something to do, the town something to talk about and make something really positive happen.

“A massive thank you to the local councillors - they have been amazing.

“A massive thank you to Kirklees markets who have helped and guided us through the whole process and thank you to the local people for their ideas, putting things forward and the offers of help through volunteers.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday. It is a really good offer and has more going on than just shopping.”

Fearless People is a non-profit organisation which aims to create new opportunities for communities to come together and share.