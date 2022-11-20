Dewsbury nostalgia with Margaret Watson: On the buses!

A confident Celia Shepherd poses in front of her bus in the late fifties

Margaret Watson writes: They remembered with great affection the old red buses which were continually coming in and out of the old Dewsbury bus station, always well filled.

The number 12 and 13, which went to the top end of Dewsbury Moor, the “G” bus to Cleckheaton via Halifax Road and the “A” bus to Batley via Bradford Road.

There were many more and I’m sure readers who travelled on them will remember their numbers just as much they remember their old Co-op number.

The Yorkshire Woollen District Transport Company which ran them was one of the most successful bus operators in the country as well as being a major employer.

In 1945 it carried 50 million passengers and by 1964 this figure had risen to over 80 million.

This was in the days when the old bus station was in Asman Square pulled down to make way for the Princess of Wales Precinct.

Over 20 years ago, I interviewed some of the women who worked as conductresses on these buses for a supplement I was writing to mark the millennium.

I have decided to give their stories again because I believe they are an

important part of our social history.

One of these conductresses was Celia Shepherd, who, despite passing her 11-plus and going to Wheelwright Girls’ Grammar School, wanted to work on the buses.

“I was determined to be a bus conductress when I left school,” she told me. “I wanted to wear a uniform.

“My parents couldn’t understand it but once they realised it was what I really wanted to do, they didn’t try to stop me.”

The main route she worked was Ravensthorpe where she got to know all the passengers and she rarely had any trouble with them.

“If we did, the driver would say – ‘Right, we’ll get a copper to sort this out, and he’d drive the bus straight to the police station’.

Celia also recalled how in those days women weren’t afraid to walk out alone at night.

“I used to walk home on my own from the depot in Savile Town at midnight and walk to work in the morning at 4.30 when it was pitch black.”

Another conductress who worked on the buses for 24 years told me she had loved every minute of it.

”It was a great atmosphere and the women got the same wage as men which didn’t happen in all jobs,” she recalled.

“Sometimes I had to get up at 3.30 in the morning to prepare for the 4.30 shift, but it was a lovely firm to work for.”

Another conductress who spent most of her time on the “G” bus run to Cleckheaton and the “F” run to Birkenshaw, remembered the buses always being full because few people had cars in those days.

“The double-deckers seated 72 and there was also room for six standing downstairs,” she recalled.

“But there were times when we had to turn people off because there wasn’t enough room.

“It wasn’t nice when you had to do that, especially if it was the last bus – but we had to do it.”

Another conductress, May Bland, of Hanging Heaton, was forced to go to work on the buses during the last war when her munitions job at Vickers Armstrong in Blackpool ended.

Like a lot of unmarried women she had to fill the vacancies left by men fighting in the war.

May, who died in 1972 aged 53, worked on the Grange Moor and Whitley runs and made friends with many of her passengers.

Her sister Ethel told me that as it turned out it was for the best because she loved it and stayed there for 33 years.

”It was a ‘country run’ and the local farming community used to give her eggs.

One couple who travelled on her bus asked her to be God-mother to their little boy.”

And, a group of miners who travelled on the bus had a whip round at Christmas and gave May the money to treat herself.

“She took a great pride in her uniform and polished her shoes and belt every night and she always wore smart shirts and a tie,” recalled Ethel.

Many women, like May Bland, also worked on local trams during the First World War as conductresses.

One of them, was a married lady called Mrs Brook, whose husband was serving in the Navy at the time.

In 1916, she was working as a barmaid in Brodsworth when she saw an advertisement for conductresses at the Yorkshire Woollen District Electric Tramways.

She applied and got a job working on the trams which ran from the Midland Bank in Dewsbury to Thornhill Combs and Ravensthorpe.

Her wage for a 60 hour week was £ 1 2s 6d, and sometimes she worked as much as 90 hours a week.

This left her worse off than her previous job where she got £1 a week plus full board, but with this job she had to pay 16 shillings for her lodgings.

She lodged at a house in Wharfe Street, just behind the depot in Savile Town, and could be called out at any time, day or night, because there were no rotas or days off.

There was also no canteen and no meal breaks which meant it was a case of bring your own food and eat it on the tram or do without.

Fortunately, she happened to be friendly with a lady who lived in Brewery Lane, who used to run out to the tram with a jug of tea for the bus crew.

