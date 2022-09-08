Working with communities in Kirklees and India, TERRARIUM has the overarching environmental theme of water, and the impact that a surfeit or deficit of water has on climate change and human experience.

Drawing on experiences and stories from community groups in both countries, Manasamitra’s artistic director, Supriya Nagarajan, will lead an international company of artists to create a music event to complete the project.

The performance, MELTWATER, will be held at Dewsbury Town Hall on Friday, December 2.

Commenting on the project Supriya, an internationally-acclaimed Carnatic singer and composer, said: “I am delighted to be working with communities in both my current home of Dewsbury and my homeland of India, bringing individuals together around the common themes of human experiences with water.

“We may live in different locations, meet different people and have different experiences, but our connection to water and the elements unites us.

“I hope that with this project we can highlight the incredible communities, cultures and creativity within Dewsbury and create opportunities for shared dialogue, ideas and conversations.”

Other artists also working on TERRARIUM include, Duncan Chapman, Satnam Galsian, Lucy Nolan, Simon Limbrick and Karin De Fleyt.

Already signed up to the project are Dewsbury and Heckmondwike ESOL groups and the knitting group, Heavenly Handmade.

If you are an artist or community group that would like to get involved or find out more information, please contact Jacqueline Greaves on [email protected]