The video - produced by local historian and filmmaker Simon Reed - aims to celebrate the history of the Arcade on Market Place, whilst also focusing on its bright future as a fully restored, thriving retail space.

Playing starring roles in the filming were a group of volunteers from Dewsbury Arts Group - a theatre group which is Based on Lower Peel Street - who dressed in period costume, and arrived in a 1948 Austin 16.

These leading actors played the part of a group of 1950s shoppers perusing the arcade’s window displays, a number of which had been specially recreated for the filming.

Stars of the film outside Dewsbury Arcade on Market Place.

Also starring were a group of local volunteers who took on the role of extras. Dressed in their normal clothes, they provided a modern contrast to their post-war counterparts.

Simon said: “It’s great to see The Arcade attracting such attention again.

“The filming certainly caught the eye of a lot of passing shoppers and the car definitely drew them in.”

Kirklees Council bought The Arcade, which dates from 1899, two years ago and with the support of funding towards the £7m restoration costs, they hope to reopen the revamped Grade II listed building in 2024.

The 1948 Austin 16 outside Dewsbury Arcade.

As part of the bidding process the council have received a grant from the Heritage Fund to deliver a series of activities to promote and celebrate the history of The Arcade, a responsibility taken on by The Arcade Group, a local Community Benefit Society.

Mike Mawson, The Arcade Group heritage link worker, said: “It’s important to celebrate the heritage of this important part of Dewsbury’s retail history, but it’s all done to support and promote the restoration and reopening of The Arcade.

“We’ve been using the history of The Arcade to engage the local community recently, for instance by hosting walking tours, by inviting locals to visit our exhibition space on Foundry Street and through working with students from Kirklees College on a number of arts, design and media projects.

“Hopefully this is helping to create a positive mood around The Arcade, which will be important in its future success.”

The Dewsbury Arcade window displays, which had been recreated for the filming.